Three Injured In Head-On Car Crash

Two vehicles collided head-on on Sunday morning on the Santa Gertrudis road towards Sant Llorenç injuring three occupants.

The accident took place after 11.30am on Sunday 15th when a Ford Focus and van hit head-on at the 3.5KM point from Santa Gertrudis.

Due to the force of the impact, the Ford Focus fell 2 metres into a ditch settling on its roof. Eivissa Consell firefighters had to extract the trapped female occupant who was seriously injured with fractures, multiple contusions. She was transferred to Can Misses hospital.

The van was left in the centre of the road and its two male occupants received minor injuries. The two men were transferred to hospital while emergency services worked with two boom cranes to remove the vehicles.

Police are investigating the accident.