With San An’s West End in the midst of its latest round of political torture, the sheer duration of which would shame the most sadistic cat with the most determined mouse, I am reminded of the thoughts of our friend Colin Butts.

Many years ago, Colin told me his theory on the subject. His idea was that the West End’s slow death was a planned strategy designed as a land grab. A strategy in which property values would be obliterated in preparation for the final death of the West End and reinvention by gentrification. His point was simple, why buy out thriving businesses at full price when you can buy out failed ones for a pittance?

The thing of it is, a very telling thing if you ask me, back when Colin first put forward this idea it was pretty out there thinking – not quite at the nutty edge of 5g conspiracy, but even in Ibiza’s world where corruption and backhanders were considered by many as rife, Colin’s West End proposal took some getting your head around.

But now, how many years on, five, seven, nine? I don’t know exactly, but now his explanation takes on less of the guise of out of the box wild speculation, and more of an odds on favourite.

I can remember back then discussing it with a couple of in-the-know people and seeing their face take in the ramifications of what was being said. But now, I doubt that proposal will have raised too many eyebrows beyond the standard startled expression of a Ryanair stewardess.