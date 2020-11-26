Smoking Ban Lifted, But Still No News on Ibiza Curfew Despite “Spectacular” Drop in Covid Cases.

Smoking Ban Lifted with Certain Conditions

Pimeef Call for Midnight Curfew and Relaxation of Hospitality Conditions as a Matter of Urgency.

Minister of Health, Patricia Gómez, calls Ibiza turnaround “spectacular”, but No News from The Balearic president.

Hospitalised Cases at Lowest for a Month

Covid-19 Numbers in Right Direction

During the last 24 hours, 21 new positives for coronavirus have been registered in Ibiza and none in Formentera. According to the Ibiza and Formentera Health Area, the lowest number of hospitalized in the last month has been reached today. Importantly, 91.5% of current active cases are mild or asymptomatic.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 also register a decrease after having discharged 31 cases whilst registering 21 new positives. This brings our island total up to 471 cases, ten less than yesterday.

With 2 hospital discharges the number of covid patients in Can Misses also decreases to 40. Of these 28 are in the specialist wards, 7 in ICU and 5 in the medical hotel.

431 people receive follow-up at home by the Primary Care teams, 426 in Ibiza and 5 in Formentera, due to their mild or asymptomatic condition, that is, 91.5% of the total active cases.

Active cases in Formentera remain at 5 as there is no person admitted from this island, all of them mild or asymptomatic. Finally, there are 31 health professionals under active surveillance, of which 16 are positive.

Smoking Allowed, With Conditions

From Saturday you will be able to smoke again in the street in the Balearic Islands.

The ban on tobacco is still in force on bar and restaurant terraces, and in public whilst walking or in congested areas.

Let’s try to keep it in simple terms – you can’t smoke in commercial premises, whilst walking, or within 2 metres of anybody else. Providing you keep still and out of everyone else’s way, you are good to puff away to your heart’s content, which is ironic.

The smoking ban has been in place since August. A 100€ fine is payable by people caught breaking the ban, and this fine will remain in place for anybody caught breaking the new protocols.

The measure will take effect on Saturday, after its publication in the Official Gazette of the Balearic Islands (BOIB).

Pimeef Calls for Urgent Action on Later Curfew

When meeting with Ibiza’s five mayors last week the Balearic President Frances Armengol said that providing Ibiza’s numbers kept going in the right direction we would be looking at a likely easing of regulations, certainly in line with the other Balearic Islands, from Friday 27th November. Since then there has been no further news, or even any notice of when any news would be announced.

Ibiza’s president of its trade and business representative body has now called on the Government to extend the curfew to midnight with “urgency” and to allow activity inside bars and restaurants after what the “spectacular” drop in the incidence of Covid

La Petita i Mitjana Empresa d’Eivissa i Formentera (Pimeef) is pressing the Balearic Government to lift with urgency the toughest restrictions that apply only in Ibiza to reduce the incidence of the Covid-19 pandemic. Pimeef formally requested yesterday to the autonomous Executive that it does not wait any more and equates the limitations that are imposed to the bars and restaurants of the island to those of the rest of the Balearic Islands; that is to say, that the curfew be delayed from 10 am to midnight and activity is allowed inside the establishments again.

The president of the restaurant and bars section of Pimeef, Verónica Juan, justified the demand of the group she represents in the decrease in the incidence of Covid-19 in Ibiza that, recalled, a few days ago the Minister of Health, Patricia Gómez, called “spectacular.”

Earlier, just over a week ago, the president of the Government, Francina Armengol, assured in Ibiza that if the incidence of the coronavirus on the island continued to improve, the restrictions would be relaxed from the 27th.

“We are on Wednesday [yesterday] and nobody has confirmed anything,” lamented Verónica Juan. “Let it be communicated now if it is going to be done”, claimed the representative of Pimeef, while adding: “We have told the representatives of the Balearic Government that businessmen need time to get going. The bars without terrace are closed, we have to remove workers from the temporary employment regulation file [ERTE], refurbish the interiors and more. They cannot just tell us on Friday.”