Search For Missing Brit Ben Garland Continues

25yr old Ben Garland disappeared while on a motorcycle ride in Portinatx. His bike has been found and social media videos put him at the waters edge before his disappearance.

His last social media videos were posted from the waters edge and in the following days, his jacket has been recovered from the sea.

The search area covered by helicopter and four boats today has been between Punta de Sa Creu and Punta Arabí as well as Tagomago.

Ben Garland, from Bradford-on-Avon in Wiltshire, had been on a motorcycle touring the island during storm Gloria on Tuesday 21st January. He is believed to be a crew member of a boat that docked in Ibiza earlier that day. When Ben did not return, the alarm was raised by the captain of the boat.

The search for Ben has been underway since, however conditions following the storm have hindered those involved. Guardia Civil ground teams and their helicopter, firefighters, police and submarines of the GEAS (Special Underwater Activities Group) have all been mobilised.

Jacket Found In Sea

His motorcycle was found on Wednesday, with no sign of the young man.

Spanish Coastguards have recovered Ben’s jacket around 300 metres off the coast of Punta des Gat, near to the beach where Ben is believed to have vanished. Ben’s ID was in the pocket of the jacket.

The finding of his jacket leads search teams to believe he was dragged out to sea by the waves, the search by land and sea has continued with police dogs, firefighters and volunteers all assisting.

Kind And Caring Lad

His family have flown out to Ibiza to assist in the search for Ben. His father, Mark Garland, has told the English media, “I think we now have to accept the worst possible news that our Ben isn’t coming home”.

“Everyone that knew Ben knew what a kind caring lad he was and he always entered a room with a smile on his face.

“The authorities over here have been amazing and have never given up the hope of finding Ben alive.

“My family would ask that you allow us some time now to try and come to terms with this horrendous news.”

Friends of the young man have created a crowdfunding campaign in Just Giving to raise money to help the family in the search for Ben, achieving over £4000.