Police Drones Find 3 Illegal Camps for Demolition in Ibiza Campo

San Antonio Police have reported the identification and dismantling of three illegal campsites in the countryside on the slopes of the Sa Talaia mountain.

Existence of the camps was initially alerted to the Police by a hiker who said they were responding to calls for the public to denounce any such sites found in the country.

The Police then sent up drones to pinpoint the location of the camps and aid in planning how best to direct their approach.

The Police then raided the sites assisted by Municipal Environmental Officers. Their report does not state how many people were using the camps, but they do say they removed one and a half tons of what they termed ‘waste material’ – though it is reasonable to suppose that some of this would not have been considered waste by those living in the encampments.

Police also pointed out evidence of open flame cooking and the danger this poses to the wooded area in which the camps were found.

This brings the total number of camps dismantled by the Police in the same area to 14 in the last 12 months.