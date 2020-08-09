Playa d'en Bossa Venue Fined Minimum of 60,000€ for Permitting 20 People to Dance

A venue in Playa d’en Bossa, Ibiza, has been sanctioned with a fine ranging from a minimum of 60,000€ upwards, for allowing its patrons to dance.

Police issued details today, and though they did not name the location, they stated that the venue had permitted the use of a dance floor on the night of Saturday 8th of August, and that they found around 20 people dancing when they attended the scene in response to complaints received. Their statement said they received no less than 34 complaints from members of the public concerned at the breach in Covid-19 health regulations.

The situation could get much worse for the venue. The penalty for the breach of which they are accused ranges from a minimum of 60,000€ to a whopping 600,000€.