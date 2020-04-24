Pacha House Party in Aid of Ibiza Red Cross

Pacha are holding a 7 hour house party tomorrow, Saturday 25th April from 6pm on the Zoom platform.

The party will have some big name DJ’s including Felix Da Housecat, Mr Doris, Pete Tong, Bedouin, Claptone, Sebastian Gamboa and Housekeeping playing to raise funds for Ibiza Red Cross.

Through the Zoom platform, the first 500 attendees will be shown on the big screen with the invited artists. Everybody will be able to interact with each other by opening conversations with different people from all over the world.

Those attending are encouraged to ditch their pyjamas and dress up for the event.

The Gofundme page is already active and people can donate money to the Ibiza Red Cross via the link below whether you join the party or not.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/Pacha

Pacha are hoping to raise €10,000 to aid the Ibiza Red Cross in the fight against Covid-19 on the island.