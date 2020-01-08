Owner of Stolen 1.2 Million Euro Watch ‘Joyful’ at Recovery

A rare and extraordinarily valuable wristwatch stolen in Ibiza on June 19th 2019 has been recovered by a private investigation company and returned to its rightful owner.

The watch was stolen on ‘Passeig Joan Carles I’ in the affluent Marina Botafoch area of Ibiza Town. It is one of a series of luxury marque wristwatch thefts, however this particular timepiece is something that eclipses the more typical Rolex and Cartier booty sought by the organised crime gangs that have been the target of Ibiza’s police for several years.

The stolen watch is made by Richard Mille. Known as the (RM) 50-03 McLaren F1 it commands a price of 1,200,000 euros.

The theft was widely reported in international media, however it has now materialised that the person wearing the watch at the time of the theft was not the owner, but in fact had borrowed the watch from Seymur Mehdiyev.

Mehdiyev hired a private investigation company to retrieve the asset outside of Spain. His Ibizan lawyer, Alejandro Bonet, issued a statement confirming the recovery, and stating that Mehdiyev was now in possession of the timepiece.

“Mr Seymur Mehdiyev informs that the watch of his property has recently been legally retrieved in the month of December through a private security company”, said the lawyer, continuing “It is also confirmed that Mr Mehdiyev is the only legitimate owner of the stolen watch, and that a friend of his borrowed the watch at the time when it was stolen earlier in the year. Mr Mehdiyev is very happy for the safe return.”

Responding to earlier press reporting inaccuracies the lawyer added “For the interest of privacy and avoiding speculation around this matter and unsolicited interpretations and defamation by certain media representatives, no further communication or comments will be provided.”

The lawyer highlighted the “joy” of his client, stating that he feels “very grateful” at the outcome of the investigation to find the watch and thankful for the cooperation and assistance provided by the National Police of Ibiza.