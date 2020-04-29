'Anem a Maig' Online Festival and Activities

Photo courtesy of the Diario de Ibiza, credit J.A.Riera

‘Anem a Maig’ Festival will be held online with ‘show-cookings’, cocktail making classes, interviews, live broadcasts and more.

The Balearic Islands Symphonic Orchestra will be celebrating this years Europe Day with a performance of Beethoven’s ninth symphony on the 9th May.

Anem a Maig

The festivities begin on Friday 1st May and the programme of activities has been adapted to be enjoyed by all online.

The programme of events can be found at www.festesdemaig.com which will be operational from the 1st May. There will also be information and live broadcasts through the Santa Eulalia Town Hall Facebook page.

A virtual exhibition will be opened where you are encouraged to participate sending in photos of flowers, plants, old vehicles, carts and cars. Images can be sent to culturalpatrimoni@santaeulalia.com.

The official speech will be delivered by the mayor Carmen Ferrer at 10am, Friday 1st May. On the same day, will be the first of the interviews with prominent people in their parishes with José Ferrer Ferrer, from Can Pep de en Parot, in Sant Carles. On May 2nd Joan Torres, in Can Riera, in Santa Gertrudis; Eulàlia Torres Ferrer, from Can Pere d’en Xico des Coll de sa Vaca de Santa Eulària will speak on the 3rd. The following weekend these interviews will be closed by José Guasch Cañas and Margalida Roig.

Show Cooking

These cooking tutorials will run every day at 1pm (except Sunday 3rd May) and include recipes such as Ibizan squid with sobrasada, Payés chicken stew with chocolate, octopus frit and carob cake.

Cocktail Mixing

On Wednesdays and Fridays at 8.30pm there will be tutorials on cocktail making with classic mixes and those not so classic such as the Frigola Spritz or the Mojito Ibicenco. On Saturday 2nd at 8.30pm there will also be a Ibizan Hierbas worksop in collaboration with Can Fluixà.

Daily Live Performances

There will be daily live performances from groups and singers such as Doctor Trapero, Omar Alcaide, Morning Drivers, Vudu Delta, Tales of Gloom, Funkale, Marc Cuevas, Uncle Sal, Windrose and Alamar, as well as DJs.

Sunday 3rd May will see a ‘virtual ballad’ from peoples homes, connected by the network at 1.15pm following the toast of the festival.

Cachirulo will also perform at 7pm on Sunday 3rd May for the children’s entertainment.

Europe Day

As part of the Europe Day celebration, the Balearic Symphonic Orchestra will perform Beethoven’s ninth symphony via the Balearic Europe Centres website www.cbe.es on the 9th May at 12noon.

‘Get Your Best Version’

This is the musical competition for performances, with any type of instrument, of Beethoven’s ninth symphony, the anthem of Europe, which must be sent recorded in video format before next Monday, the 4th of May, day of end of the term of presentation. The prizes for the winners are €100 for soloists and €400 for music groups. The competition is aimed at all types of musicians, both professionals and amateurs, students, teachers, members of conservatories, music schools or municipal bands, among others. All the information to participate in the competition can be consulted on the website of the Balearic Europe Centre (www.cbe.es).