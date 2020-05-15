No International Visitors Until June 15th At The Very Earliest

Spain has confirmed that it will not open its borders to anybody other than those on a very limited list of reasons for essential travel, until June 15th at the very earliest.

The move was expected, but not widely understood. From our inbox it is evident that there is still considerable confusion among businesses hoping for some tourist business in May and June, and some tourists still asking if travel will be possible. The confusion may be in part due to the mixed messages given by airlines publishing and then cancelling flight schedules.

The order comes into force on May 16th and lasts until June 15th, as published in the official state gazette, the BOE.

With this news we can say with 100% certainty that there will be no international tourism in Ibiza until after June 15th at the very earliest. And we have to double stress that it is at the very earliest.

It is likely that any subsequent lifting of a total ban would still involve restrictions of some sort, and it is worth noting that even if a person was allowed to travel at the current time, they would have to complete 2 weeks ´house arrest´ personal quarantine during which time they are not allowed to leave their accomodation for anything but essential needs.

For those wanting to travel to Spain and prevented by the current regulations it is worth reading the list of allowed exemptions, as these have been extended under the new schedule, especially those regulations designed to reunite families separated by the travel ban.

The reasons international travel to Spain including Ibiza is allowed up to and including June 15th are as follows:

Travel TO Spain

Spanish Citizens

Spanish Permanent Residents* (see below)

Healthcare workers and Diplomats on their way to their place of work.

Agreed humanitarian reasons.

To reunite families under certain circumstances** (see below)

Travel THROUGH Spain

EU and Schengen area citizens in transit to their regular place of residence

*Spanish Permanent Residents must hold their residency certificate – other documentation such as utility bills or bank statements will not be accepted and reliance upon anything other than the residency certificate may result in refused entry.

**To reunite families under certain circumstances “the spouse or partner of a Spanish citizen, where the marriage or civil partnership is registered in a public registry, and for descendants and parents living with the citizen, as long as they are traveling with this citizen or on their way to reunite with him or her.” Our British and Irish readers will be interested in the terminology, and it does refer specifically to Spanish Citizen, so if you are in the UK separated from a Spanish Resident who is not a Citizen it appears you still cannot travel – but it may be worth checking the full documentation with a lawyer.

The full text is available here https://www.boe.es/boe/dias/2020/05/15/pdfs/BOE-A-2020-5053.pdf