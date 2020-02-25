Ministry of Health Alerts Public to Coronavirus Testing of Patient in Ibiza

The Health Ministry have today, Tuesday 25th of February 2020, issued a statement alerting the public to the first possible coronavirus case in Ibiza.

Editor’s Note: This is a test people, somebody has raised concerns and a test sample has been sent to Mallorca for analysis – as I write there is no confirmed case of Coronavirus

Can Misses hospital activated the protocol for a possible coronavirus case earlier today. The Ministry of health state that first tests, locally conducted, were negative, however following a report by a person of Italian nationality to the 061 emergency service, further testing is deemed necessary.

Samples have been sent to the Son Espases hospital in Mallorca and the results will be available later today.

The story is, unsurprisingly, spreading quickly throughout social media sources.