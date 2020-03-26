Father Arrested For Assaulting His Son

The assault occurred when the son came between his mother and father during an argument.

The incident took place on March 24th at around 11.20pm at the suspect’s home in Ibiza. A call was received by the 061 emergency service from the son who stated he had been assaulted.

When the police interviewed the son, he stated that his father had come home drunk and had a heated argument with his mother. Fearing that his mother would be attacked, the son stood between them and received a blow to the face. The suspect then left the house.

National Police agents spent 20 minutes searching the area and finally located and arrested the man who was in his vehicle in the vicinity of his home.