Ibiza Covid-19: Inter-island Flights and Ferries

Air Nostrum will re-establish 3 flights a day between Ibiza and Mallorca from May 24th.

Baleària will commence its high speed ferries between Ibiza and Dénia from May 25th, the route also connects Ibiza with Formentera and Mallorca.

Inter-island Flights

Iberia’s franchised airline for regional flights Air Nostrum, will resume flights between Ibiza and Mallorca from Sunday 24th May. Initially, there will be 3 daily flights between Ibiza and Mallorca and 2 daily flights between Mallorca and Menorca.

Ibiza – Dénia High Speed Ferry

Baleària will resume its high speed connection between Ibiza and Dénia from Monday 25th May. The new schedule also allows for inter-island trips from Ibiza to Formentera and Ibiza to Palma.

The new high speed schedule will have the ferry ‘Cecilia Payne’ going from Palma-Ibiza-Dénia, 4 days a week, and the ferry ‘Ramon Llull’ going from Dénia-Formentera-Ibiza on the other 3 days. Both ferries can transport passengers and their vehicles.

The high speed schedule will add to the current 6 weekly departures from Ibiza to Valencia and a weekly connection to Barcelona.

Security measures

Since May 11th, Baleària has carried out temperature checks in all the ports where it operates and has incorporated ozone disinfection machines on some of its ferries, in addition to reorganising shipments and disembarkation’s to avoid crowds. The use of a face mask is mandatory on board and hydro-alcoholic gel is provided to passengers. With these and other measures being worked on, in June, Baleària expects to be the first shipping company in the world to obtain the Global Safe Site Covid-19 label in its highest degree (Excellence) by the international certification and inspection entity – Bureau Veritas.