Ibiza's Tourism Boss Says Hotels "Cannot Survive" Quarantine Regulations

Ibiza’s director of Tourism of the Consell de Ibiza, Juan Miguel Costa, has warned that the quarantine imposed by the United Kingdom for passengers from Spain will cause the closure of hotels on the island.

Speaking to press on Sunday, Costa said that the British market is and always has been “number one” for Ibiza, and that the new isolation measures “makes it unfeasible that tourists from the United Kingdom will want to visit us”.

“With the dependence we have on the British across Ibiza, it is a blow to our entire tourism industry, it is a blow to every part of the tourism sector,” said the island director.

Ibiza and Formentera are already receiving cancellations of British tourists, which will cause many hotels dedicated to the British market to “end up closing, they cannot survive,” he said.

Costa continued to say that he hoped that the governments of Spain and the United Kingdom can reach an agreement to make a “safe corridor” between the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands, so that British tourists who visit the islands do not have to quarantine when they return to their country, a move requested by the Balearic Executive.

Costa said that the Balearic Islands “are being penalized” by the second wave of COVID-19 infections, which “unfortunately is all on the peninsula,” he added.

Meanwhile the Balearic Government issued a statement in which it praised and thanked Jet2 and TUI who have both committed that they will continue with flights into the Balearic islands, as opposed to their decision to cancel all flights to the mainland, which the U.K. Government has said should only be visited for essential travel.

Though the Balearic Islands are not on the list of essential travel only advisory notices issued by the Foreign and Commonwealth office, all visitors from all parts of Spain are required to undertake a 14 day quarantine on their return to the UK as the regulations now stand. Full details in our article here https://theibizan.com/is-this-the-end-of-2020-spain-to-u-k-quarantine-latest-update-rules/