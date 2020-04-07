Ibiza's Homeless Arrested for Being Outdoors; Social Services 'Overwhelmed'

It has been confirmed that the majority of the people arrested for repeat offences of breaking lockdown rules by being on the street without just cause are actually homeless.

Until the weekend there had only being a very small number of arrests, but as it became known that people are repeat offenders this number jumped by an additional 12 over Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th April.

Those detained appeared before Investigating Court number 2 in Ibiza. Subsequently, the Balearic high Court of Justice stated “most of these twelve detainees are homeless or drug addicts, or both at the same time, who go out into the streets to try to find their drugs or because they have extraordinary difficulties in remaining confined. None of those appearing were sent to prison, all were released back into the community. There was no information provided as to any arrangements for accomodation. Our assumption in the absence of any other information is that the arrested homeless people were released back onto the streets.

There has already been suggestion of mental health issues in the arrested – with one case in particular standing out when a man went into the street armed with an axe and threatening several people.

Reports confirm the majority of the arrests to be Spanish nationals with a sizeable number of Italians and Morocans. There were no British or Irish in the number of arrests shown.

Fines

The number of fines issues in Ibiza has remained relatively constant, standing at around 50 per day, however this is at odds with a report in the Diario de Ibiza which stated that on Sunday 5th April the Police issued 60 fines in Ibiza Town alone.

Food Crisis

Ibiza’s Covid-19 state of alarm has resulted in a surge of applications for food aid to the Island’s social welfare departments who are reporting three times their usual food aid applicants – but fear that by far the worst is yet to come.

It is widely accepted that Ibiza has a higher than average number of people who survive hand to mouth, some of whom work in the black economy and so will not be entitled to any of the benefits so far put in place by the Government.

Added to the ‘black’ workers are those who work in the hospitality industry and are unable to start their season, and those who have had an ERTE layoff submitted but have not yet received any benefits – many of whom are unclear as to whether they will receive benefit or not.

Speaking to the press, charity Cáritas have warmed that “if economic activity continues to be paralyzed or does not resume, this increase in need for basic assistance from people who do not have resources will increase exponentially and providing them with food alone will be insufficient”.

Ibiza Town, Santa Eulària, Sant Josep and Sant Antoni agree that the professionals of the Social Services departments have been overwhelmed since the current state of alarm began.

Though the situation in terms of the increase in number of requests in Sant Antoni is no better or worse than other boroughs, their department is finding itself in an acute crisis as they already had a two month backlog in applications before the state of alarm even started.