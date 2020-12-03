Ibiza’s British Tourism Down 93.5% Year to October

The latest Frontur tourism data released by the Balearic Statistics Institute highlight the magnitude of the collapse in Ibiza’s economic activity in 2020.

The total number of Ibiza visitors dropped by 80.3% January 1st to October 31st 2020 compared to 2019.

The British, historically by far the biggest nationality in numbers of Ibiza’s visitors, show the biggest drop at 93.5%.

Next came the Italians and Germans with similar drops of 83-84%.

As would be expected, the Spanish figures show less of a drop, but at 48.4% it would alone be considered catastrophic in any other situation.

These figures, and the Balearics reliance on the tourism industry, were reflected earlier in the year when reporting on the overall economic consequences of the pandemic at the end of the second quarter, the Balearic Islands had suffered a 40% downturn, more than twice that experienced by any other Spanish Region, even the similarly tourist reliant Canary Islands had only shown an 18% downturn.

Though the effect of the pandemic will be assessed from many perspectives, there can be little argument that from a strictly economic standpoint, the Balearics have suffered far more than any other region of Spain.