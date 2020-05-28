Ibiza Covid-19; Tourism 'Tryout'

The Government are planning to bring between 2,000 and 3,000 tourists to the Balearic islands in the second half of June.

Announced by president Francina Armengol, the proposed pilot test will see mainly German tourists brought to the Balearic Islands in groups with the help of tour operators such as TUI, through the creation of safe air corridors. The test will be presented to the Pedro Sànchez state executive where it will await the go-ahead from the Ministry of Health.

Although the president did not indicate the areas that want to be included in this test, in principle they will reach all the islands, including Ibiza and Formentera.

Hotel companies of the archipelago are keen to reopen, however there will be many who “will risk opening” with the aim that the Balearic Islands maintain its leadership in tourism.

Unanimous Support

The pilot plan has the unanimous support of the Balearic economic agents, as the CAEB vice president, Eduardo López, made clear with Armengol; the president of Pimem, Jordi Mora, and the general secretaries of UGT and CC OO on the islands, Alejandro Texías and José Luis García, who pointed out the importance of starting economic recovery, although with measures that guarantee the health of workers and customers.

Phase 3

In addition, the Balearic president stated that the Government has requested that the archipelago enter phase 3 next Monday, 1st June, with the aim of recovering air and sea communications between islands, which would also facilitate the revival of inland tourism.

The request does not include the opening of nightclubs or nightlife bars, although pilot tests are being discussed and measures proposed to allow premises to open under safe conditions.

Inter-Island Travel

The Balearic Travel Agency Association (Aviba) reported this week that it has received numerous phone calls from residents interested in visiting other parts of the archipelago, but that these did not generate reservations due to the travel uncertainty.