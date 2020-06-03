Ibiza Tourism 2020; 80% of Hoteliers Undecided on Opening, Transmed Ferries Start & More

Ibiza Tourism 2020, this is a roll up article summarising several individual news stories relating to travel and tourism as part of the Covid-19 de-escalation.

80% of Ibiza & Formentera Hoteliers Undecided on Opening in 2020

Uncertainty in the current market is a given, but even in this context the figure surprised us in just how high it is. But the source is as reliable as it could be.

The result of their own survey was announced by Manuel Sendino, President of the Hotel Business Federation of Ibiza and Formentera ( Fehif ). The federation asked their members to cohnfirm their current plans for the season last week, at which point they say 80% are still undecided as to whether they will open at all.

Snr Sendino echoed The Ibizan’s report yesterday on which tourists we can expect in July, highlighting the uncertainty of whether the British can or will want to travel as being key to the operation of much of their membership.

The association has also called for the ERTE scheme to be extended to the end of the year.

Transmed Opening Valencia Ferry Links

Trasmediterránea have confirmed that their ferry services linking Ibiza and valencia are to restart immediately.

The initial schedule of the Valencia-Ibiza-Valencia line consists of five weekly round trip services.

The ferry departs valencia for Ibiza from Sunday to Thursday at 10:30 p.m.

The Ibiza to Valencia leg is from Monday to Friday, at 12:30 p.m. from the port of Ibiza.

Charter Boats Operational – With Limitations

And Finally …

Something of a response to those people saying they are seeing loads of tourists already. On the 1st of June 2020 Ibiza airport received 248 passengers all of whom were required to enter a two week quarantine. The average daily number of arriving passengers in June 2019 was 16,648. Perhaps our resident-radar isn’t as good as we’d like to think it is.

