Ibiza Police; If Fines Do Not Deter You, Perhaps Arrest and Detention Will.

Police across the Balearic islands, including Ibiza, have confirmed arrests and detention for those that repeatedly flout the ‘stay at home’ lockdown regulations.

In their latest announcement 9 people were confirmed as being detained, 7 in Mallorca and 2 in Ibiza. They will face charges under Royal Decree 463/2020, of March 14, for the management of the health crisis situation caused by Covid-19.

A couple were stopped and questioned in Ibiza Town centre. Both were considered to have failed to give satisfactory explanations of their reason for being on the street. The Police were in the process of issuing fines when it was discovered that the man, aged 30, had already incurred four administrative sanctions for breaking the lockdown regulations from March 22nd to April 1st.

In a separate incident a 51 year old woman failed to give a satisfactory reason for being on the street and then failed to follow Police direction to return home. It was discovered she had incurred two previous sanctions since march 22nd.

Both individuals were arrested and detained by the police awaiting further action.