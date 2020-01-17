Ibiza on RED ALERT for Gale Force 10 Storms on Sunday

Ibiza and Formentera are on a rarely issued RED ALERT for storm weather conditions on Sunday 19th January 2020.

The alert has been issued by Spanish weather agency AEMET, who give a 40-70% probability of waves up to 7 metres – that’s 21 foot in old money. To put that in some context for you – a double decker bus is 4 metres high.

2019 was a year in which we issued far more weather alerts than normal, however none were red – the highest level of alert issued by AEMET followed in reducing severity by Orange, then Yellow, with Green indicating normal calm conditions.

Sunday’s alert details the conditions at sea as of greatest severity, but also very high winds and excessive rainfall are predicted.

Rain is predicted of up to 2cm per hour and winds of up to a scary 120km per hour.

As at Friday 6pm the Storm is predicted as gale force 8 to 9 during the day reaching gale force 10 from 6pm to midnight.