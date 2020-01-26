Jansin Turgut Reveals Ibiza Car Park Fall Was Attempted Suicide

Former Hull Rugby player Jansin Turgut fell last May from the multi-storey car park at Ibiza Airport causing horrific injuries.

In an interview with ITV, he reveals that the fall was an attempt to take his own life.

Jansin bravely opened up about struggles with his mental health and revealed the extent of the injuries he suffered.

He said: “It was an attempt to take my own life, it wasn’t an accident. I broke both my legs, my femurs.

“I broke my pelvis in half. I fractured L1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 in my spine and then I broke every bone in my face.”

He acknowledged how moving to Salford, away from the support of his friends and family in Hull, led him to turn to drugs.

“That’s what led me in to an attempt at my own life…You think you can’t get better and that probably led me into self-medicating,” he said.

Jansin can still clearly remember the incident where he tried to end his life.“Yeah, I remember step by step everything I did,” he said.

But he spoke of his relief at coming round in hospital. He said: “I didn’t want to end my life, I wanted to end the pain I was going through. So when I came round I just thought that was like a blessing and someone watching over me and I’ve been given a second chance.”

Jansin is aware that his recovery will be lengthy, but he is in the process of learning how to manage his mental health.

“I’m still a long way off where I want to be. It’s not something that just goes away instantly. It’s something that can always be there. You’ve got to work on it and learn how to deal with it and that’s something I’m in the process of doing,” he said.

The extent of Jansin’s injuries were revealed

