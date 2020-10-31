Ibiza Curfew & Regulations: Essential Guide to What You Can & Can't Do.

Over the past week the situation regarding the curfew and new regulations has been confused through changes and new regulations. Now the situation has settled we have written this guide to help people understand exactly what you can and cannot do in one easy to reference place. However, with the best will in the world some detail is still unclear and may be subject to change. If you see anything you feel is incorrect or needs updating please let us know at editor@theibizan.com Note that for this informational guide we can only accept official sources, not hearsay or opinion.

Photo Diario de Ibiza

Movement

From 10pm to 6am all movement outside of the home is prohibited throughout the entire island. There are a limited set of allowed exemptions as follows.

MEDICAL: To seek medical attention or obtain pharmaceutical products. It is only allowed to visit the pharmacist or appropriate medical centre closest to your home.

WORK: To travel to, from or in the course of your employment. It is strongly advised that in this situation you carry official documentation from your employer stating the reason for your movement.

DEPENDENTS: For the aid of children, the elderly or other dependents for any activity that cannot be postponed.

EMERGENCY: For any purpose that can be reasonably considered an emergency under the heading of ‘force majeure’.

Due to the regularity of questions regarding the following issues during the last state of alarm, we are going to go out on a limb and say the following ARE NOT allowed. We stress, these have not been specifically detailed in any BOIB control ducument, but we are given to believe they would not be permitted. Walking pets, exercise, and child custody exchanges, all being situations that the law would expect to be undertaken between 6am, and 10pm. We know that the pets walking is a contentious issue, but this is how it stands right now.

Hospitality

All businesses must be closed between 10pm and 6am – though in practice we envisage most will close or at least stop serving well before 10pm.

All indoor areas are closed for use by the public. The only reasons a person may enter the indoor space is to use the toilets or collect a take away food order.

All terraces and outdoor areas must operate at 50% capacity. We note that Santa Eulalia are operating a scheme whereby if a bar does not have a terrace they can apply to use some parking spaces as a temporary terrace.

Nobody can sit at a bar at any time.

No group can exceed 6 people, and seating must be arranged in a way to ensure this cannot happen.

Important: Masks must be worn at all times other than eating or drinking. This is longstanding but we are seeing indications that it is being more rigorously enforced recently. We know of one 100€ fine issued this week to a person at a table with an empty glass in front of them.

Note: Though we have not seen it documented, the fact that home delivery services are evidently still working makes us feel able to say they are allowed to do so beyond the 10pm curfew.

Commercial Premises

Must be closed between 10pm and 6am.

Must operate at a maximum 50% capacity.

Must have in place a system giving priority to customers aged 65 and over.

Public & Private Spaces

The Government discourage, but do not prohibit, meeting with people outside of the family unit.

However, where meeting, no group of more than 6 people can gather in any public or private setting, except where they are already cohabiting.

Where any group meets in a public space, they are prohibited from eating or drinking.*

Workplaces and schools are excluded from this regulation.

Funerals

Up to 15 people may gather for a funeral.

Driving Schools, Private Academies etc

Must operate at 50% capacity and with a maximum of 6 students.

Editor’s Note

*with regard the eating rule. I have read and re-read this in the official text. It reads as if this is actually a prohibition of eating and drinking by anybody in public, it doesn’t specifically state that it only applies to a group of people from more than one household. Is this the case? I cannot be sure, but that is the way it reads. Perhaps, as is often the case, we will only know if and when we see somebody being fined.