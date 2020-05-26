Ibiza Covid-19; Phase 2 in English, Step by Step

Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca entered Phase 2 on Monday May 25th.

This guide is written for the Phase 2 regulations as they apply to the Balearics. It is written in good faith. Most points apply nationally, however there is some local flexibility, so if reading this in other parts of Spain it is best to also check locally.

Does it all make sense? To us, frankly, no. The regulations do not all make perfect sense, nor do all seem logical. However, these are the regulations and there is little point whining about it.

We will do our best to answer any requests for clarification, but sometimes the answers are simply not available. As with the entire state of alarm process, much depends on the interpretation of the official or police officer on the ground. Our best advice in this respect is to stay calm, keep smiling, and be co-operative.

Masks

The compulsory general use of face masks on public roads and outdoor as well as enclosed public spaces, for people aged 6 and above, is imposed, whenever it is not possible to maintain an interpersonal safety distance of at least two metres.

Masks are also being recommended for children between the ages of 3-5.

Exceptions to this rule apply to those who present some kind of respiratory distress, that may be aggravated by the use of the mask and those whose use of these is contraindicated for reasons of health or disability.

Likewise, their use will not be required for carrying out activities that are incompatible, such as the intake of food and beverages, exercising, as well as in circumstances in which there is a cause of force majeure or a situation of need.

Movement Around the Island & Region

Balearics

According to national guidelines phase two would include the ability to travel within your own province/region. For us in Ibiza that should mean we can travel within the four Balearic Islands. However, travel is still restricted between the islands. The Balearic Government will be asking that all islands move to phase three on Monday 1st June so that travel between the four islands is permitted. We will clarify this when we can.

Ibiza & Formentera

It is now possible to travel throughout the island, however certain restrictions are in place for certain activities where it is only possible to travel within your home municipality. The following guidelines on the individual regulations and guidelines will confirm where the restrictions apply as far as we are able.

Meetings Up To 15 People

You can now meet in groups of up to 15 people that do not share the same residence, however the places you are able to meet are restricted to private homes, the beach and public terraces of bars and cafes. You must practice hygiene measures and observe social distancing.

It is not permitted, for example, for a group of people from different homes to stop and talk in the street or using public benches etc.

It is permitted, for example, for two families of four in Santa Eulalia to travel to visit the home of a family of five in Sant Josep.

It is permitted, for example, for individual friends to arrange to meet at a cafe terrace.

See also the section on churches and ceremonies.

Walks and Exercise

Individual exercise or leisurely walks can be undertaken at any time of the day except during the hours reserved for the elderly. People not in this group are discouraged from going out during the reserved hours and sports are prohibited.

Adults Aged 70 and over & people requiring assistance, 10am to 12 noon and 7pm-8pm.

Beaches, Swimming and Parks

You can now access beaches within your own province/region. You are allowed to sit, sunbathe and swim in the sea maintaining the 2 metre social distancing rule. Sports and other recreational activities, both in and out of the water, can be carried out on the beaches as long as social distancing is adhered to.

Parks, children’s playgrounds and communal ‘rest areas’ will remain closed.

Bars & Cafes

Bars, cafes and restaurants may now open their interior spaces at 40% of their normal capacity and with table service only. Self service or sitting at the bar are not permitted. Outdoor terraces remain open with a 50% of normal capacity restriction, and a maximum of 10 people per table.

Note that these establishments can be visited anytime during their open hours, the time slot restrictions on walking for exercise do not apply.

Nightclubs and ‘nightlife’ bars are not permitted to open yet.

It is permitted to travel to bars and cafes in other areas of the island.

Shops & Markets

All shops may open, providing they restrict customers to 40% of capacity and observe precautionary protocols, i.e. maintaining 2 metre social distancing between customers, providing hand sanitiser or gloves. If social distancing is not possible, shops should employ a ‘one in, one out’ policy. Shops must also establish preferential hours for those aged 65 years and over.

Outdoor markets may recommence however they must observe extra distancing between stalls and regulate the number of customers to a third of their capacity.

You are able to travel to shops outside of your municipality where the product or service is not available within your own municipality (another fuzzy area)

Gyms & Swimming Pools

Recreational pools can be opened to the public with a maximum of 30% of the normal capacity. If the 2 metre social distancing rule cannot be maintained, the capacity will be reduced. Appointments will be necessary to access recreational pools. The use of showers and fountains cannot be used.

Gyms can open with a maximum of 30% of their normal capacity by appointment only. If the 2 metre social distancing rule cannot be maintained, the capacity will be reduced.

Cars & Motorcycles

Cars

All members of the same household may use a car without any restrictions regarding seating, e.g. a 5 seat hatchback can carry 5 people from the same household, an 8 seat people carrier could carry 8 people from the same household. The use of masks is not mandatory when people are from the same household.

For travel of people not from the same household the limit is for two people per row of seats. e.g. in the 5 seat hatchback the max would be four people, in the 8 seat people carrier it would be 6 people. Masks are mandatory when you travel with people from a different household.

Motos

It is permitted for 2 people to ride a moto, however they must use full face helmets with their visors down. The use of gloves are mandatory for any passenger and the driver if the moto is for shared use. Motorcycle protection gloves will be accepted.

Public Transport

On buses the seats immediately behind the driver must be left clear. On all other seats every other seat must be left unoccupied, and all travellers must wear masks.

Taxis

All travellers must wear masks. For those not from the same household, there is a maximum of two passengers per row of seats and for a family travelling together, three people may travel per row of seats.

Churches & Ceremonies

Churches may open with up to 50% of their normal capacity.

Funerals and wakes may be held with up to 15 people indoors or up to 25 people outdoors.

Weddings can be held in all types of facilities, public or private, open or enclosed spaces. If indoors, the venue must not exceed 50% of its normal capacity up to a maximum of 50 people. If outdoors, the maximum number of attendees is 100 people.

Culture & Arts

Museums can open with up to one third of normal capacity, and only by prior appointment.

Libraries are now open up to one third of their normal capacity. Children’s areas and open access collections will remain closed.

Cinemas, theatres, auditoriums and similar spaces may open up to a third of their capacity, not exceeding 50 attendees indoors.

Outdoor events can also recommence, up to a third of their capacity. Spectators must be seated with a maximum of 400 people outdoors. Social distancing must be maintained in either situation.

Hotels

Tourist accommodation may open for visitors and now their communal areas can reopen. Communal areas must not exceed a third of their capacity.

Entertainment or group classes can take place with a maximum of 20 people. Hotel pools and spa facilities can reopen with capacity limitations.

It is also important to remember that though the hotels may open, this in no way reduces the level of embargo on visitors travelling to Ibiza, which aside from Balearic residents is effectively a total bar.

Boats

Sailing or sports with your own boat is allowed even if the boat is in a port in another municipality.