Ibiza Covid-19; Recoveries Equal Active Cases

98% of the tests carried out by the mobile home units are negative in Ibiza and Formentera.

Infections fall by 24%.

There have been no new reported cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours which shows the favourable trajectory that we are on the right course to gaining control of the epidemic.

In addition, 2 patients have been discharged from Can Misses hospital and 2 have overcome the illness at home, cared for by the UVAC team (Vola Coronavirus Care Unit). This means that for the first time, as many patients (69) have recovered from Covid-19 as there are active cases (70).

There have been no (recorded) deaths from Covid-19 since Thursday 16th April. The pandemic has claimed the lives of 11 people in Ibiza and Formentera.

Another significant fact is that 11 days have passed since the last Covid-19 related admission to Intensive Care.

Formentera have 6 active cases.

Balearic Islands

The number of people who have died has risen to 148 since the start of the pandemic and have registered 1,748 cases. According to the Ministry of Health, the figures do not show a rebound, rather that there has been a verification in data.