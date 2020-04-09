Ibiza Covid-19; Ibiza Zero New Cases, Balearics Total Cases Down

Ibiza

Ibiza and Formentera were able to present the excellent news of a day without any new cases of Coronavirus, the first such day for several weeks.

Sadly the ministry of health report for the 9th April also confirmed the island’s 8th death, a 69 year old with pre existing conditions.

There are now 97 people confirmed as having contracted Covid-19 in Ibiza and Formentera, 55 of which are in hospital and 42 being cared for in the community.

Balearics

36 new cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours, that is 7 fewer than the 43 of the previous day.

The total in the Balearics region now stands at 1,448

The number of people who have overcome their infection has increased. 80 people were discharged from medical care in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of those that have been discharged up to 896.

Of the 751 people being treated as hospital in-patients, 132 are in intensive care facilities.

National

From El Pais; “The number of daily coronavirus deaths in Spain was 683 on Thursday, according to official figures released by the Health Ministry. This represents a drop from Wednesday, when 757 people died over the course of 24 hours.

“The overall official death toll is now 15,238, and there are 152,446 confirmed infections. The ministry also reported on Thursday that 52,165 patients have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the outbreak.”

Editorial Comment

We are grateful to have some positive news to report, however must echo the thoughts of all health care professionals and scientific analysts in saying that we must not let some good numbers lead us into the trap of feeling the crisis is over. It is not over and we must all remain vigilant and compliant before we can expect it to be so.