Ibiza Covid-19 03/04: 4th Fatality Confirmed, New Cases Down, ICU Expansion

The Ministry of Health has confirmed the 4th death of a patient found to have the Covid-19 infection.

The latest fatality is a 67 year old woman. The 3 prior fatalities were an 85 year old man with underlying medical conditions, and two residents of an elderly persons care home aged 87 and 93. There was no information in the health authority statement as to whether the 67 year old woman had any further medical issued presenting.

Meanwhile some good news today in the number of new cases dropping significantly since the last announcement. Today the Balearics had a further 53 new cases, 20 down on the 73 notified yesterday.

Can Misses hospital in Ibiza has confirmed the expansion of its Intensive Care Unit, which will be a great relief to the public and medical professionals alike, as it was known the existing beds were reaching capacity.

In other local Covid-19 related news, Can Misses has confirmed a total of 473 tests have been undertaken, both of patients in the hospital and also those at home being cared for by the mobile UVAC nurses. These are of the ‘slow’ test method, and do not significantly reflect any increased testing as a result of newly arrived ‘rapid’ testing kits now available.

Together with the La Princesa hospitals in Madrid and the ICO-Hospitalet in Barcelona, Can Misses is participating in a national study investigating the effect of the virus on health care professionals. Dr. Álvaro Astorza, head of the Pneumology service at the Can Misses Hospital and coordinator of this study, said the system will “allow us to monitor, daily and in real time, how and where the current Covid-19 outbreak affects our staff, and establish corrective measures ”.