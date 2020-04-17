Ibiza Covid-19, 17th April, Current Travel Options Between U.K. and Spain.



Contrary to much shared information, it is still possible to travel between Spain and the U.K., though the circumstances in which you can do so are extremely limited.

Below is official UK Government information, released on the Brits in Spain facebook page, for anybody who absolutely must travel from Spain to the U.K.

Note this information is not for people wanting to travel U.K. to Spain, which has different procedures in place, notably the need to be in the physical possession of a Spanish residencia certificate.

If you need to travel U.K. to Spain, and you do not have the residencia certificate, the U.K. Government advice is that you travel at your own risk and you may be expected to be refused entry on arrival in Spain.

They particularly mention that other documents, such as copies of utility bills, will not be accepted as proof of residency. It is considered this is a policy designed to avoid people travelling to second homes and holiday homes.

Brits in Spain Advisory

As you know, there are very few direct flights from Spain to the UK at the moment. However, Barcelona airport currently has flights to London (Heathrow and Gatwick), Glasgow and Edinburgh, so it is the best option for many people wanting to fly back to the UK now. We understand some of you are concerned about travelling to Barcelona, so hope that this information provides some reassurance and help for your journey.

The airport is running at vastly reduced capacity with around 20 flights a day departing the airport, as opposed to the several hundred that would normally be operating. Flights are spread throughout the day to limit the number of people in the airport at any one time and social distancing measures are in place throughout the airport. We also understand that airlines have increased their level of cleaning of aircrafts and, again, these are flying at below their full capacity .

Only Terminal One (T1) is currently in operation at Barcelona Airport. All flights currently arrive and depart from the same terminal, so if you are arriving on a connecting flight you will not need to change terminal, although you may need to pass through passport control. All signage in the airport is in English, Spanish and Catalan.

ASSISTANCE FOR THOSE WITH REDUCED MOBILITY (24/7)

If you have an impairment or mobility difficulties and require additional assistance at the airport you can request assistance via telephone +34 91 321 10 00 or AENA’s website – http://www.aena.es/…/barcelona…/people-reduced-mobility.html

Please request it preferably from 48 hours to 2.5 hours before your flight, indicating your particular needs so that everything is prepared for when you arrive at the airport. However, if you are not able to book in advance, there are several meeting points in Terminal 1 where the assistance can be requested at any time:

T1. Aparcamiento en superficie/ round level parking-Parking G

T1. planta 0. Vestíbulo intermodal / Entrance Hall linking the airport & metro station.

T1. planta 0. Vial de Llegadas/ Arrivals

T1. planta 1. Vestíbulo La Plaza / La Plaza Hall

T1. planta 1. Vestíbulo Corredor Barcelona-Madrid / Barcelona- Madrid Link Hallway

T1. planta 3. Acera Salidas / Departures

T1. planta 3. Acera Salidas Corredor Barcelona-Madrid. Barcelona- Madrid Link Departures

The following contact number (+34) 913 211 000 (from 07:00 to 00:00) is available for people with a hearing impairment.

TRAVELLING TO AND FROM BARCELONA AIRPORT

TAXIS

You can book or hail a taxi to take you between Barcelona Airport and Barcelona city centre, and from Sants Train Station to the Airport.

· 20% taxi service guaranteed

· Fare approx. 35 euros from city centre to airport

· One passenger per taxi (unless one of the passengers is a child or vulnerable person in which case one other adult can accompany)

AEROBUS https://www.aerobusbcn.com/ – a dedicated bus service between the city centre and the airport

· Buses depart every 25 minutes from 7 am until 10pm

· Depart from Plaza Catalunya, Gran Via/Urgell, Plaza Espana

· Fixed price 5,90 euros. Card payment only (no cash)

· Maximum 15 passengers per bus

METRO

The metro to BCN airport Terminal 1 (L9 Sud) is currently operating Monday to Sunday from 5:00 to midnight, although at a reduced frequency. Please see latest information here: http://www.aena.es/en/barcelona-airport/metro.html…

COMMERCIAL SERVICES AT THE AIRPORT

· The EAT cafeteria located in the Sky Center remains open 24 hours a day, as well as all the vending machines.

· On the land side:

o the Bank (La Caixa) office is open (from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.),

o the Pharmacy (from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.)

o the Tobacconist (from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.).

If you need information, check the information in the maps here: http://www.aena.es/csee/Satellite…

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Barcelona Airport: 902 404 704

AENA Call Center (+34) 91 321 10 00.