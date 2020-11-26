Ibiza Christmas Fundraisers & Foodbank Charities

Carly Sorensen

Christmas has always been a time of goodwill and generosity and this year we need it more than ever. With many of our island’s residents relying on earning from the Summer tourist trade to get them through the winter, the pandemic and its repercussions have hit Ibiza hard. There are currently 6,000 people per week relying on Food Banks to survive, and that number is expected to rise to 10,000 soon. Combine this with Christmas just around the corner and the outlook for many here is worrying to say the least.

However, in their usual community spirited fashion, the people of Ibiza have rallied round to support their fellow men, women and children with several NGO’s and charities and hundreds of local businesses and individuals demonstrating the care and dedication that makes this island so very special. Here’s a quick round up of just a few of the organisations working together to fight hunger on the island and information about how you can get involved, whether you’re a resident or not.

All of these organisations work alongside Creu Roja, Caritas and homeless charities across Ibiza to ensure food and goods go where they are needed most.

Food For Ibiza

Food For Ibiza was founded by Helios Rodriguez and Nina Negru in 2014 with the aim fight hunger and help the homeless and underprivileged of Ibiza.

Over the past five years they have led hundreds of collections, drives and fundraisers and helped countless families in need. They often work collaboratively with other charitable organisations on the island, including the two below.

Carritos Solidarios

Carritos Solidarios, founded by Marco Martin this year as a result of the pandemic and a recent recipient of the Diario de Ibiza’s Solidarity Award, have been hard at work getting trolleys installed outside shops and supermarkets island wide for people to donate food and personal care items to, so that these can be distributed to those in need.

Since April, this initiative has collected and organised distribution of over 250 tonnes of food and basic hygiene products. To join the volunteer team, make a donation or find out more, visit www.carritossolidariosmarcomartin.es

The Ibiza Food Bank

The Ibiza Food Bank, founded by Luke Peppe this year in response to the pandemic, already has over 250 volunteers working to collect and distribute around 7 tonnes of food per week. You can donate goods, food, money or your time as a volunteer via their website. www.ibizafoodbank.com

What, When, How And Where You Can Get Involved

It’s truly awesome to see so many fabulous initiatives taking place this festive season, involving collaboration between lots of lovely locals and businesses. Even better news is that it’s not too late to get involved yourself! Aside from donating your time, goods or money directly to one of the charities mentioned, you can also contribute to one of the initiatives below:

The Reverse Advent Calendar Ibiza

WHEN:

1st to the 20th of December. These will be distributed by Food for Ibiza from 21st – 24th December.

HOW:

Get a box. Decorate it festively. Every day add an item of non perishable food, a festive treat such as Turron, polvorones etc or a personal care item (no alcohol) Drop your box off at a collection point (see below) by December 20th.

WHERE:

Ibiza Town: The Food Co. (aka Tescos)

San Antonio: Thomas Greens or La Cantina

Santa Eulalia: Project Social or Ibiza Fish and Chip Co.

Santa Gertrudis: The Hub or Can Mimosa

The North: Cana Pepeta.

The Hub Nearly New Charity Pop Up Christmas Market

Festive market at The Hub. All money raised from the sale of nearly new items will go to Ibiza Food Bank. Please wear your mask and follow safety measures.

Santa’s (social distancing) Grotto will be there, expect other surprises too!

WHEN:

Donations: Drop off at reception every day from 08.00 – 20.00.

Market: Every Friday from 27th Nov – 18th December, 16.00 – 20.00.

HOW:

Take nearly new clothing, blankets, bric a brac, toiletries and toys to The Hub to be sorted for donation to needy families or sale at the market.

Attend the market and buy gifts.

WHERE:

The Hub Ibiza, Poligono Ca Na Palava, Ctra. De Santa Gertrudis a San Llorenc, 07819, Santa Gertrudis.

The Hub is also a food collection point for Carritos Solidarios and Ibiza Food Bank and will be releasing details of further fundraising initiatives for the festive period soon. Follow their socials for updates.

The Big Xmas Raffle

Over 130 incredible prizes to be won, including hotel stays in Ibiza and the UK, dinners out, spa days, hair and beauty treatments, massages, photoshoots, ceremonies, holistic treatments, yoga sessions, SUP classes, champagne, artwork, clothing, babysitting, cleaning and much more! The full list is available on the Facebook page thebigxmasraffle2020….all prizes very kindly donated following requests from organisers and long time Ibiza residents Kerry Ann Young and Sadie Mills. Proceeds will go to Food For Ibiza and Ibiza Food Bank and be used to buy toy vouchers to include in the Reverse Advent Calendar boxes.

WHEN:

Tickets on sale now! 5€ for one, 10€ for three or 30€ for ten. To be draw via live stream on Event Planner Ibiza’s social media on December 23rd at 18.00

HOW:

Buy tickets!

WHERE:

Buy via PayPal info@eventplanneribiza.com or in person at Project Social or Mirage in Santa Eulalia, The Food Co or The Hub in Ibiza, Can Mimosa in Santa Gertrudis, Thomas Green’s or Overseas Supermarket in San Antonio or Cana Pepeta in San Joan.

Toy Campaign Collection by Sheila and Friends (on behalf of Equip Voluntari and Ibiza Food Bank)

WHEN:

Now and throughout December.

HOW:

Donate a wrapped new or nearly new and in good condition toy. Please make sure there a removable label which clearly states age group and gender the toy is intended for.

WHERE:

Santa Eularia: Kaffein, Paseo S’Almarea. Every day but Wednesday, 10.00 – 18.00.

Santa Eularia: Can Garage. Ctra Ibiza – Santa Eulalia. Thursday – Sunday 13.00 – 18.00.

Santa Eularia: Elysian garden Art and Dreams. Carretera Es canar, Monday – Friday 10.00 – 13.30.

San Antonio: Thomas Greens, Cami des Moli. Monday – Saturday 10.00-18.00.

Ibiza: Mar Y Cel. Passeig ses Pituses, Figuretas. Monday – Friday 10.00-18.00

Ibiza: Nude Café. Plaza Pintor Vicent Calbet, Every day 10.00-18.00

Cala Llonga: Supermercado Maria. Saturdays in December only.

If you find yourself in the position of needing extra support this festive season, please reach out to Nina at Food For Ibiza +34 693742122 to find out how you can get help.