Ibiza Carnival Routes & Times Around the Island

OK people PLEASE NOTE this is a straight Google Translate from the Diario de Ibiza programme, with very basic oversight and correction.

Time doesn’t allow us to complete this and get down to a local drum and bass party – so, y’know, priorities :-)

Anyway, if you are in Ibiza this time of year you’ll probably be able to make sense of it – any problems, send us a message on our FB page.

Ibiza Town

The big event is on Sunday

The popular tortilla party yesterday kicked off the Vila carnival parties and also installed the ‘Caseta de la Bruixa’, with actress Àngels Martínez and storytelling sessions on Thursday from 17.30 to 20.30 and Saturday and Sunday from 11 to 14 hours.

On Saturday there will be a special edition of ‘Feim Barri, Feim Carnival’ on the promenade of Vara de Rey between 11 and 14 hours, with games, carnival workshops and performances to enjoy with the family.

But the most awaited is the Carnival Rúa on Sunday , which will leave at 11.30 from the port and will cross the avenues of Bartomeu de Roselló and Isidor Macabich, will turn through País Valencià and will go down the Avenida de Espanya until the Paseo de Vara de Rey. There are new prizes and a total of 12,000 euros for costumes, floats and troupes. Finally there will be a giant solidarity paella in the Reina Sofía park, which will distribute 800 portions at two euros for the benefit of the Pitiusas Sociosanitary Platform.

The events will close in Vila with the Feast of the Burial of the Sardine, on Wednesday 26 from 18 to 24 hours in the park of La Paz, in charge of the Association of Neighbors des Clot. There will be Latin music with Ricardito and the Clot dancers, parades from the social premises and roasted sardines for everyone.

Formentera

Rúa at the rhythm of batucada

Formentera has concentrated carnival events on Sunday, with the traditional rúa followed by the popular paella in the Plaza de Sant Francesc for a thousand people, free for all in disguise. The parades, floats and costumes will meet at 11 in the parking lot of Sa Senieta. The parade will leave at noon and will cross the streets of Sant Francesc to the rhythm of the Batcocada de Bloco Colubraria. At 14 hours the costume party will begin at Plaça de la Constitució with DJs Blue and Javi Box to liven up the atmosphere and the paella will be served, which this year the parents of Mestre Lluís Andreu school organize, asking families to ask Bring dishes and cutlery from home to protect the environment. The prizes will also be awarded to the best floats, troupes, groups, families, couples and children and adults, 4,610 euros in total.

Formentera will close its carnival on Wednesday , February 26 with a festival of the students of the Municipal School of Music and Dansa at 6 pm at the Sant Francesc municipal cinema.

Sant Josep

The Rúa, on Saturday in Cala de Bou

Following its policy of bringing carnival events to all the urban centers of the municipality, Sant Josep moves its rúa this year to Cala de Bou and will be the earliest on the island, the Saturday , February 22. Registration closes on Thursday. The parade will depart at 11.30 am from the parking lot of the Zafiro restaurant, on Sant Agustí Avenue and will end at the children’s playground next to the municipal offices of Cala de Bou.

The City Council will distribute this year 3,600 euros in prizes for the different categories: school groups, school carriage, general group, general and individual carriage or minigroup of a maximum of ten people.

Sant Joan

From taichi to the parades on Sunday

Sant Joan also brings together all the carnival activities in one day, Sunday 23, with atmosphere from early hours in the traditional craft market on Sundays. A free taichi class has been scheduled at 10, a concert by Peter Kehlet in acoustics at 12.30, followed by Jazz Explosion with Muriel Grossmann in front. At 14.30 a great popular paella will be served while celebrating the carnival costume contest of the market and a reggae concert by Jahbless.

The rúa will be in the afternoon, as usual in Sant Joan, through the center of town. The inscriptions are made the same day from 5 pm in the school and the parade will depart at 6 pm, one hour later the prizes will be awarded, with a total of 3,950 euros.

Sant Antoni

Fiesta on Saturday and Rúa on Carnival Tuesday

Sant Antoni has incorporated this year a carnival party that will take place on Saturday in the tent of Passeig de ses Fonts. It will begin at 12 noon with a children’s party with costume contest. At 14 hours the Motoclub Ibiza and Formentera have programmed a popular calçotada in which funds will be raised for the Toni Vingut Dakar 2021 project. Already in the afternoon, at 16 hours a Karaoke Rock Band is planned in which all who want They can go out to sing and at 6 pm a concert by the Per-Versiones group, which covers songs by Leño, Barricada or Extremoduro, among other Spanish rock groups. The concert will give way to the Rock Island Festival at 9 pm.

The Sant Antoni Rua, the second busiest on the island, will leave on Tuesday . The concentration of the participants will be at 4.30 pm on Doctor Fleming Avenue, from which it will depart at 5.30 pm to the Passeig de ses Fonts, which will take a turn. There are categories for children, youth and adults, with prizes for comparsas, floats and individual or couples in each of them. But there will also be a special prize for schools and institutes of the municipality, with three prizes of 700, 600 and 500 euros. In total 8,400 euros will be distributed.

Santa Eulària

Santa Eulària carnival it is still celebrating its patron celebrations that combine with the carnival, for which it has been reserved, as is tradition, on Tuesday 25. The Santa Eulària rua always recovers some of the most Showy comparsas of Vila, which awards prizes worth 8,000 euros among all the disguised. The parade will depart on Tuesday at 5 pm from José Guasch Vich Street in the direction of César Puget Street and at the height of the gas station will connect with Sant Jaume Street to the Plaza de España, where the prizes will be awarded.