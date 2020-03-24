Attic Fire Extinguished In Santa Eulalia

Photo courtesy of Diario de Ibiza, credit – Susana Asenjo

Firefighters were called to the attic fire on Monday 23rd March in the afternoon, no-one was injured.

At around 3pm on Monday, firefighters were called to a fire on the terrace of an attic apartment at number 18 Passeig de s’Almera in the centre of Santa Eulalia.

The fire started at around 2.45pm burning a large number of flammable items including wood pallets, soft furnishings and fabrics. There were large flames and a considerable amount of smoke which caused concern in the neighbourhood.

Three vehicles attended the scene and firefighters entered the building, subduing the fire. Unfortunately, the fire reignited and firefighters stayed until gone 5pm to ensure the fire was extinguished.

A man and his four dogs had to be rescued from the apartment, however no-one was injured.

Firefighters stated that the cause of the fire is as yet unknown.