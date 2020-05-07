Photo credit JA Riera, courtesy of Diario de Ibiza

The new initiative Eivissa Oberta starts this weekend with the closure of roads and expansion of pavements for public safety.

No swimming, while recreational water sports can be undertaken.

Eivissa Oberta

The objective of this initiative is to ensure public safety of people by giving enough space to practice social distancing while and preparing the city for future travel on foot and by bicycle.

Eivissa Oberta is an initiative from the Department of Public Roads, Mobility and Environment of the Ibiza Town Hall. It will close roads in the city from E-10 inwards for bicycles and pedestrians on Sunday.

On Saturdays and Sundays, more than 15,000 square metres of streets will be closed to traffic and pedestrianised with more than 3,000 square metres of new pavements taking over some parking spaces.

Access to private parking, paid parking and public service will still be available, always respecting pedestrians and bicycles who have preference. Residents of this part of the city will continue to have access from the E-10 inwards.

These routes will be enabled for pedestrians and bicycles on Saturdays first thing in the morning and will reopen to traffic on Sunday at 11pm.

The measures will be expanded along with further mobility strategies planned to start the de-escalation of the confinement, such as repainting 30kph roads and the painted horizontal markings that indicate a cyclists priority.

A page has been set up on the municipal website, www.eivissa.es/eivissaoberta where you will find interactive maps and further information.

No Swimming or Sunbathing

Following Formentera’s premature opening of their beaches to sunbathers and swimmers, the Balearic Government has clarified the situation stating that swimming will not be allowed until we reach Phase 3.

At present sports that can be done on water are allowed, however swimming is off limits. Beaches are restricted to sports or leisurely walks, as long as your residence is within 1km and you are respecting the current ‘going out’ schedule. Remember you cannot drive to a location to practice sports or walks.