Diverespai Returns With Ice Rink

Diverespai returns for its 22nd edition this year with an extra attraction, a 600 square metre ice rink.

The ice rink is the main focus of this years Christmas event organised by the Consell de Eivissa, which will be held between the 26th of December and the 3rd of January at the Recinto Ferial. The plans were announced this morning by the Minister of Sports and Youth, Salvador Losa, after delivering first prize in the Diverespai logo competition to Elisa Marí Miguel, a fifth grade student at the Can Bonet school.

Elisa Marí Miguel won the award with a cookie-shaped design, used on posters announcing this event. In addition to this, the young student has received a diploma, a voucher of 150€ in sports or educational material, access to Diverespai for free and free ice skating tickets that she has distributed among her classmates.

Activities

In addition to the ice rink, this year’s Diverespai will feature various activities aimed at children and young people up to 17 years old including 16 inflatables and attractions, 16 art workshops, 8 sports and play areas and a show and entertainment area.

General admission to Diverespai will cost 2€. In addition , each 20 minute skating session will cost 2€. Ice skates, helmets and gloves can be rented. There will be some assistance for beginners.

The opening hours of the Recinto Ferial will be from 10.30am to 2pm and from 5pm to 8.30 pm. Diverespai will be closed the afternoon of December 31 and the morning of January 1.

Photo Credit – V.Marí