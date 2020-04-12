Body Found at Sea off Cala Llenya in Santa Eulalia

The second tragic finding of a lifeless body at sea in consecutive days.

The special underwater unit of the Guardia Civil – GEAS – retrieved a body from the sea off Santa Eulalia.

They were alerted after the body was seen from a clifftop in Cala Llenya. A local resident raised the alarm after sighting the floating corpse.

Judicial Police have taken over the investigation. There is no identification given, however the police said the body has been in the sea several days.

This is the second body to have been found in the sea off ibiza in consecutive days. On Saturday 11th April the corpse of an as yet unidentified man was found floating off pinet playa in the Cala de Bou area of Sant Josep.