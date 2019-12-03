Another DANA To Hit The Pitiusas Today

The Pitiusas are on orange alert for rain and yellow alert for strong winds and high waves from this afternoon, Tuesday 3rd December until tomorrow, Wednesday 4th.

Aemet has announced that another DANA will arrive in Ibiza and Formentera today. A Dana is an isolated low pressure area surrounded by high pressure conditions.

The weather will worsen this afternoon and force 7 gales will hit from the Northeast with waves reaching 3 metres high.

The State Meteorological Agency forecasts that the rainfall will be intense and persistent. There could be 40 litres per square metre of rainfall in one hour this afternoon, with the rain worsening throughout the night and tomorrow morning. The Pitiusas could receive rainfall of up to 80 litres per square metre over 12 hours.