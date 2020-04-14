Covid-19; Ibiza Still In Decline, Economic Activity Resumes

30,000 masks are being distributed to those returning to work using public transport as Spain reopens its economic activity.

More than 150 members of the Guardia Civil, National Police, local Police and Civil Protection agents will be distributing the masks to employees who utilise public transport.

The main points of distribution are the Cetis bus station in Ibiza, the main bus stop in Santa Eulalia and Sant Antoni bus station. Masks will also be distributed from the Maritime station in Formentera.

The masks are solely for those commuting to work on public transport as keeping the minimum 2 metre distance is harder to achieve.

Document checks will also be carried out to ensure that only those allowed to return to work do so.

Economic Activity Resumes

As many offices, factories and industrial trades return to work there is speculation as to whether it will help, or hinder Spain’s recovery.

During a televised press conference on Sunday, the Spanish prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, insisted that Spain is not yet at the deescalation phase. The confinement will continue, but will return to its original conditions when the state of alarm was first implemented on March 14. Meaning the majority of the population of Spain remain in their homes – schools, bars, restaurants, cultural venues and leisure centres all remain closed. Just the economic activity that was halted with the hibernation decree will restart.

Is It Too Soon?

Margarita del Val, a virologist from the CSIC public research institute, has called the restarting of industrial activity “premature.” Health unions are also not convinced. “We are still in the dark,” said María José Campillo, the treasurer from the Spanish Confederation of Medical Unions (CESM), in reference to a lack of widespread testing among the population. “We are going to deescalate the confinement without knowing how many people are affected nor how many people there are without symptoms.”

The population is now far more aware of the protection measures needed to curb the spread of the virus. However, Doctor Benito Almirante, the head of infectious diseases at the Vall d’Hebron Hospital in Barcelona believes we need to find out how the virus is still being spread. With around 4,000 daily cases being registered, “Where are they?” he asks. “If they are in senior residencies, the control measures need to be different from confinement. If they are inter-familial infections, confinement is actually having a negative effect. If they are happening between essential workers, there is probably no way to avoid it.”

Nationally, the number of Covid-19 related deaths has risen slightly with 567 deaths in 24 hours. Of 172,541 registered infections, there have been 18,056 deaths and 67,504 recoveries. There are 3,045 newly registered infections, this is however, the lowest figure since the beginning of the Coronavirus health crisis.

Ibiza

In Ibiza, statistics show that the decline of the pandemic continues. Only 1 death has been recorded across the island and 2 new mild cases have been recorded in Ibiza in the last 24 hours. There have been no new infections among health professionals since the 9th April.

Experts are predicting the number of infections to rise as economic workers return to their jobs.