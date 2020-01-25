Corpses Recovered, Not Brit Ben Garland

The search continues for missing Brit Ben Garland who went missing on Tuesday in Portinatx.

A body found in Cala de Sant Vicent is believed by investigators to be that of the missing 41 year old male who also went missing on Tuesday 21st January.

A body found on the Playa Llevant beach in Formentera has been identified as that of missing Brazilian, Alessandro Luis Santos.

Cala de Sant Vicent

A body has been discovered in Cala de Sant Vicent this afternoon. Investigators believe it to be that of the 41 year old male who has been missing since Tuesday 21st January. The man went for a walk during storm Gloria along the cliffs in the Cala de Sant Vicent area on Tuesday and has not been seen since. His wife raised the alarm when he did not return home.

Playa Llevant, Formentera

Alessandro Luis Santos, a 45 yr old Brazilian national has been missing from Santa Eulalia since Wednesday 8th January. A body was found on the Playa Llevant beach on Tuesday 21st January and a specialised Guardia Civil team has identified the body as Alessandro Luis Santos. It is believed his body floated that far due to the ferocity of storm Gloria.

Ben Garland

Ben has been missing from Portinatx since Tuesday 21st January. Coastguards, Guardia Civil, a police dog unit and volunteers continue to search for him. The main focus appears sadly to be at sea.