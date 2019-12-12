Christmas At Casa Maca

The festivities are back at Casa Maca with the return of their Christmas Market on Saturday 14th, Sunday 15th, Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd of December.

The market will be open from 1-6pm and you can enjoy mulled wine and mince pies while meandering around the market stalls. Live Christmas music will accompany you throughout the afternoons, getting you in that festive spirit. If you’re feeling creative, there will be Christmas wreath making workshops and you can visit Santa in his grotto from 1-4pm.

Entrance to the market is free. There is a 5€ entry fee to visit Santa in his Grotto, the proceeds of which will go to the Ibiza Preservation Foundation.

But the magic doesn’t stop there!

Christmas Day – 25th of December

Casa Maca will celebrate Christmas Day with a special menu that will be prepared from their farm produce served between 1-6pm. Live music will accompany this event to create even more magical experience. Reservations are highly recommended.

New Year’s Eve

See out the decade in style with a special set menu dinner from 8.30pm, followed by all the revelries to welcome 2020.

La Torre and La Cava

If you are unable to make it to Casa Maca, there are also special set menus available at Hostal La Torre, San Antonio and La Cava, Ibiza Town on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.