Breaking: Balearic Islands Curfew Confirmed As 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. with Immediate Effect

Balearic President Francina Armengol confirmed that the Balearics will go into an immediate curfew of 11pm to 6am. This follows the announcement of a curfew under new state of alarm provisions by central Government earlier today.

The President also asked for forgiveness regarding her being in a bar at 2a.m.

From the night of Sunday 25th October no citizen may be on the street between 11pm and 6am without just cause.

The president added that it is not currently felt necessary to close the Balearics borders.

The 11pm to 6am curfew will last for an initial 15 days when it may be reassessed to times within the Government limits of 10pm to midnight start, and 5am to 7am finish.

In addition, the whole of the Balearics will go to a maximum of six people being allowed in any social gathering – this includes one anomaly of Ibiza Town actually increasing from its current maximum of five people.

Francina Armengol started the press conference asking for forgiveness for having been ‘caught’ in a bar outside the hours allowed by current legislation.

The president said: ” I am very sorry and I understand perfectly that there are many people in these islands who at this moment are puzzled by the situation generated around me in recent days. I want to send a very message to all the citizens of these islands. Of course. Everything that has happened tastes very bad to me. For this I apologize, because, even if it is involuntary, I have been able to convey an image of social relaxation that is not what our country needs at all. “

The president went on to state that the aim of the new regulations was to reduce the current infection rate from 179 per 100,000 to 25 per 100,000.

Editor’s Comment: We expect some people will be wondering how the 11pm to 6am curfew can be coming into immediate effect when the Government’s State of Alarm will not be ratified in Parliament until Tuesday – frankly, we have no idea, but assume it must be under existing powers that allow for the curfew element of the intended state of alarm directives.