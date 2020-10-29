Breaking: Ibiza Island 10pm to 6am Curfew from Friday 30th, & Tough New Regs for Bars & Restaurants

Please don’t shoot the messenger.

After several changes and turnarounds affecting the curfew in Ibiza, the Government have no announced that the entire island will be subject to the same curfew conditions.

The curfew for the whole of Ibiza will be 10pm to 6am and it will be in force from the night of Friday 30th October.

Also it is now ordered that all bars and restaurants cannot use their indoor areas, only exterior terraces, and they must be at 50% of capacity.

The announcement was made following discussions between Ibiza Consell, the 5 island mayors, and regional health officials.