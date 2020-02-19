Bartolomé Marí-Mayans, Head of Hierbas Dynasty, Dies aged 63

Bartolomé Marí-Mayans, great-grandson of the founder of the Ibiza distillery, lost his battle against cancer this morning at Can Misses Hospital

Photo taken in 2001 by Vicent Mari of the Diario de Ibiza

Bartolomé Marí Mayans died at ten o’clock this morning at Can Misses Hospital. He had been admitted following a short four month fight against cancer and died aged 63.

He was the great-grandson of the founder of the distilleries Marí Mayans, Juan Marí Mayans, and father of the current managers, Bartolomé and Carlos Marí Mayans.

Reported in the Diario de Ibiza, Bartolomé’s family said he was a “very restless” person. After leaving the management of the family business, “he studied psychology.” “He specialized in neuropsychology and collaborated with Doctors of the World,” explained his son Carlos, adding: “He left when he was at his best.”

The funeral will be held Thursday 20th February in the church of Santa Cruz and the wake will be in Pompas Funeral from 12 noon to 3 pm.