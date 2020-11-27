Balearics Adopt 5 Tier System From 28th November. Essential Reading.

From Saturday 28th of November, the Balearic Islands will adopt a 5 tier system of restrictions and regulations according to epidemiological indicators around the islands.

Each Island’s tier will be re-evaluated every two weeks, and may be moved up or down according to their covid-19 infection rates and other indicators.

Announcing the plan, Balearic President Frances Armengol said there will be no exceptions for Christmas and the New Year. Whatever tier an island finds itself in at the next reassessment on December 15th will dictate the controls in place over the holidays.

Alert levels

The new Plan of exceptional measures comes into force tomorrow, November 28.

The document includes five levels of alert depending on the epidemiological situation:

Alert level 0 : New normal. Sporadic cases with good traceability, usually imported, and without identifying the existence of community transmission.

Alert level 1 : Risk very low or low, with complex outbreaks or limited community transmission. Formentera is at this level.

Alert level 2: Medium risk, sustained widespread community transmission with increasing pressure on the health system.

Alert level 3: High risk, uncontrolled and sustained community transmission that exceeds the response capacities of the health system . Ibiza is at this level currently.

Alert level 4: Very high or extreme risk, uncontrolled and sustained community transmission that exceeds the response capabilities of the health system and that may require exceptional measures.

Island Tiers

Specifically, as of today and until December 15th:

In Mallorca, health alert level 3

In Menorca, health alert level 2

In Ibiza, health alert level 3

In Formentera, health alert level 1

Controls

The controls are divided into areas of activity and social contact.

Gatherings – the number of people that can gather – from 30 outdoor 15 indoor under alert level 0, to 6 outdoor 0 indoor under level 4.

Mobility – from no restriction under 0 to 10pm to 6am curfew under alert 4.

Hospitality – a complex scale of capacity inside and outdoors depending on air quality and ventilation levels.

Other – also regulations on ceremonies, tobacco smoking, shops, sports activities and cinema and theatre.

See the Balearic Government infographic below.

This agreement will be published in the Official Gazette of the Balearic Islands tomorrow, November 28, and interested persons will be able to consult it on the website boib.caib.es