Balearic Government Decide Not To Do Anything, Yet.

The Balearics have been on tenterhooks since last week’s announcement of impending tougher regulations resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic. There has been talk of returning to a level one lockdown at local municipality level, night time curfews and more. But as it turns out the Government have decided not to do anything new, at least for the time being.

At today’s Government briefing Balearic spokeswoman Pilar Costa said that the Government had today voted into place the mechanisms and authority that would allow these further crisis regulations to be enacted, but at the same time they had decided not to enact any of them yet.

Also, contrary to statements last week, Pilar Costa said that no decisions had been taken as to which municipalities would be subject to the new rules if an when they are enforced. During last week’s announcements Balearic president Francina Armengol listed specific municipalities including Ibiza Town and Sant Antoni de Portmany in Ibiza.

What is unknown is the reason for the decision not to enact these tougher regulations now. Of course it may be simply that the Government team do not think them justified at present as they are stating. But there will be a body of opinion that feels they may be cautious in wanting to be completely sure of their legal position to enforce these additional regulations at local level – particularly in light of demonstrations over recent days. When other regions in Spain have attempted to enact regulations locally they have faced legal challenges. In one example a Judge in Madrid declared the national capital to have jumped the gun in enacting regulations that were beyond the scope of anything under the national government.

The measures contained in the resolution that may be brought into effect are in line with what Armengol already announced last week: