Balearia Introduce Pet Cabins on Ibiza to Valencia Route

Ferry operator Balearia have introduced special pet-friendly cabins on selected routes, including the Hypatia de Alejandría ferry for the Valencia – Ibiza – Mallorca route.

The pet-friendly cabins have room for up to two animals, with a total weight of 30 kg (or one pet if it weighs 30 kg). Dogs need to wear a muzzle and be on a lead (we assume that refers to transit around the ship and not in the cabin itself).

Cabins designed to accommodate pets are located close to the entrance to the inner part of the ferry and near the covered exits so you can take your pet for a walk. These cabins have a special non-carpeted floor for hygiene reasons and Balearia have a specific anti-odour and anti-bacterial cleaning protocol.

Places are limited and the service is proving popular, so advance booking is recommended. If cabins have sold out additional kennels are available as is the usual facility on ferries.