'Autumn Is The New Spring' Campaign

The #MoveYourSpring campaign is uniting businesses in a bid to lengthen the tourist season through Autumn.

Numerous events that were planned for Spring have been moved to October 2020. The plan is to reduce the economic loss faced by many businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tourists are being urged not to cancel their Ibiza holiday, but rather change their reservations to September-October. Local businesses are are encouraged to join the proposal in extending their season.

The #MoveYourSpring campaign has been launched on social media and plans will be proposed to attract visitors to the island in the warmer months.

“Let’s look for the union so that Ibiza becomes the chosen destination to celebrate the end of this bad dream and we will achieve this not only with hotels, but with restaurants, bars, entertainment, charters, farmers, small businesses – everyone. Because, regardless of whether it affects us directly, in the end we are all affected” explained the campaign.

Confirmed Events

3rd October – Ibiza Marathon

9th, 10th, 11th October – Ibiza Swing Fun Fest

10th, 11th, 12th October – Vuelta a Ibiza en Mountain Bike Scott

Date TBC – Ibiza Light Festival

Dates TBC – Club Closing parties

23rd, 24th, 25th October – Ibiza Bridal Event

Autumn Weather

September and October are a great time of the year to visit Ibiza. The Summer heat is subsiding and the warmer, less intense heat is upon us. The average temperature for October in Ibiza is a pleasant 21.5°C with highs of 25°C at the warmest part of the day. With average lows of 18°C during the evening, bring a warmer layer for exploring the island.

On average, Ibiza receives around 54mm of rain across a 10 day period, during October. The average sea temperature is 22°C and it can get breezy, so a cardigan is advisable.