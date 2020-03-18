AEMET Predicts A Warmer Spring

The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) are predicting a warmer spring than previous years, with the ‘usual’ rainfall expected. March is currently being classified as very dry and very warm.

In a press release, AEMET are predicting high temperatures of 18-20 degrees, and lows of 7-11 degrees for the Easter period. Rainfall is expected to be between 8-13 litres per square metre.

AEMET also stated that the Balearics have had the third warmest winter since 1973, setting new maximum temperature records in each of the months. Not unsurprisingly, rainfall has been higher during winter thanks to storms ‘Elsa’ and ‘Gloria’ helping to add a 16% rise over normal values.

AEMET also wanted to highlight that there had been no snow recorded in the Balearics during winter, which has never happened in the last 30 years!