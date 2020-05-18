78% of Ibiza's Total Covid-19 Patients Have Recovered

Ibiza & Formentera Statistics

The total number of recorded covid-19 patients in Ibiza and Formentera has been 168.

Of these:

131, or 78%, have recovered and been discharged from hospital of home care.

12, or 7%, have succumbed to the disease and died.

25, or 14.9%, remain infected and receiving care.

Of the 25 patients receiving care:

4 are receiving care in their own homes, 3 in Ibiza and 1 in Formentera.

21 are in Hospital of which 4 are in the Intensive care unit, 3 in Can Misses and 1 in the Rosario clinic.

There has been no new admission to the ICU for 41 days.

Balearic Statistics

The total number of recorded covid-19 patients in the Balearics is 1,993.

Of these: