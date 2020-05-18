78% of Ibiza's Total Covid-19 Patients Have Recovered

Ibiza & Formentera Statistics
The total number of recorded covid-19 patients in Ibiza and Formentera has been 168.
Of these:
- 131, or 78%, have recovered and been discharged from hospital of home care.
- 12, or 7%, have succumbed to the disease and died.
- 25, or 14.9%, remain infected and receiving care.
Of the 25 patients receiving care:
- 4 are receiving care in their own homes, 3 in Ibiza and 1 in Formentera.
- 21 are in Hospital of which 4 are in the Intensive care unit, 3 in Can Misses and 1 in the Rosario clinic.
There has been no new admission to the ICU for 41 days.
Balearic Statistics
The total number of recorded covid-19 patients in the Balearics is 1,993.
Of these:
- 1,533, or 77%, have recovered and been discharged from hospital of home care.
- 12, or 11%, have succumbed to the disease and died.
- 242, or 12%, remain infected and receiving care.