30 Year Old British Man falls to His Death at Cala d'Hort

Photo of rescue services at the scene by Renato steinmeyer

A tragedy in Ibiza Thursday night the 13th of August 2020, when a 30 year old British man fell 100 metres to his death at the Cala d’Hort clifftop viewpoint.

The man, as yet unnamed, was with his partner and a group of friends at the popular location overlooking the rock of Es Vedra.

The Guardia Civil confirmed that the alarm was raised at 10.30pm when the 112 emergency service was called by a member of the public stating that a man had fell from the cliff edge.

The scene was attended by officers from the Civil Guard, Sant Josep Local Police, Firefighters and Civil Protection officers.

A drone was used to locate the man, and it was immediately considered certain that he had died from the fall. At 3.30am members of the Vertical Rescue Group (GRV) of the Ibiza Firefighters then descended the cliff, but could only confirm the man’s death. The operation to retrieve the man’s body recommenced in daylight assisted by the Guardia Civil helicopter.

The Europa Press reported that the Guardia Civil had told them the man was there with his partner and friends to view the sunset at what is a very popular location. Despite the risk, he started to climb around the rocks at the cliff edge, and was ultimately hanging from the cliff. After loosing his grip he fell forward and plunged 100 metres to his death.