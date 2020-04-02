Ibiza’s confirmed Coronavirus cases increased sharply on Wednesday 1st April. The Ministry of Health reported a total of 11 new cases and confirmed that the number now hospitalised has necessitated the opening of the secondary emergency wards at Can Misses hospital, which had been prepared ready for the circumstances now faced.

The total number of cases is now 93, up 13.4% from 82 yesterday.

7 of the 11 new cases have required hospitalisation, resulting in 61 patients now in hospital, of which 17 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

32 patients are being cared for in their homes, 31 by the health workers of the mobile ‘Flying Units for Attention to Coronavirus’ (UVAC), and 1 by staff of the Our Lady of Rosario Polyclinic.

In Can Misses Hospital there are 52 patients, 33 on the general ward (31 in zone F and 2 in the newly opened zone G). 14 in the ICU. 5 in the Old Can Misses, which is established for those elderly patients admitted from care homes.

In the Rosario Clinic there are 10 inpatients, 3 of them in the Intensive Care Unit.

In the last 24 hours there have been no deaths or hospital discharges.

The number of infected health care staff in the Pitiusas remains unchanged at 7, though the number under surveillance has increased very sharply from 28 yesterday to 40 today.